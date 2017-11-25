UCLA edges Cal 30-27, gets bowl eligible under interim coach

Rosen, an elite NFL prospect possibly playing his final home game before declaring for the draft, was sacked three times in the first half. He landed roughly on his right shoulder and neck while getting thrown down by Alex Funches late in the first half, and the Bruins decided not to risk his health further.

"I think he didn't know where we were coming from," Funches said. "He didn't know how we were going to get there, but we got there. We shook him up."

UCLA took a 17-9 lead into halftime, posting three consecutive scoring drives with plenty of good-looking throws by Rosen.

Cal drove into good field position all night at the Rose Bowl, but repeatedly failed to get into the end zone against UCLA's porous defence. The Bears also lost starting safety Ashtyn Davis, who was ejected late in the first half for targeting.

Molson's second field goal put the Bruins up 27-17 with 12:10 to play, but the Bears scored on their next two drives.

THE TAKEAWAY

California: It's a start, but the finish wasn't great under Wilcox. Cal lost its final five road games, and it finished with only five victories for the third time in the last four seasons. Still, Wilcox and his coaching staff put down a foundation.

UCLA: The Bruins showed remarkable resilience in a chaotic week and a tumultuous game. While they wait for the announcement of their next coach, they'll also get the benefit of three weeks of bowl practice to prepare for the future.

ROSEN WRAP

Rosen passed for 202 yards and hit Lasley and Theo Howard for scores in his 30th career start before watching the second half from the sideline in a track suit. He fell 24 yards short of surpassing Brett Hundley's school-record 3,740 yards passing in 2012.

BALDWIN'S FUTURE

Wilcox was asked about reports linking Cal offensive co-ordinator Beau Baldwin to the head job at Oregon State, and he had little to say: "Anything concerning Beau is speculation at this point. I talk to Beau multiple times a day, so there's nothing more to talk about there."

UP NEXT

California: Season over, barring a miraculous dearth of 6-6 teams. "We're going to let this hurt for a little while, and kind of remember it this whole off-season," Laird said. "Offseason starts Sunday."

UCLA: A lower-tier bowl game as a reward for persevering through a tough season.

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press