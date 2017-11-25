Winston sparks No. 4 Michigan State past UConn 77-57

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tom Izzo wasn't pleased with much about No. 4 Michigan State's offensive performance, except for Cassius Winston.

Winston scored 12 of his career-high 28 points during a 4-minute span late in the second half to help the Spartans pull away for a 77-57 victory over Connecticut on Friday night to reach the championship game of the PK80 Invitational.

Winston was sensational in the closing minutes as the Spartans advanced to a matchup with No. 9 North Carolina in the "Victory Bracket" title game on Sunday. Winston was responsible for 14 of the 16 points during the spurt where Michigan State hit eight straight shots and took a 14-point lead. Winston started the run with a 3-pointer and scored on pull-up jumpers and driving layups as the Spartans finally shook the Huskies.

And while Izzo praised how well Michigan State played defensively against UConn, he was less than satisfied with the offensive execution outside of Winston.

"I think I'll be pleased with the win, pleased with the progress we're making defensively, pleased with the progress we're making with our turnovers and figure that I, the head coach, has to do a better job getting us in an offence and getting us moving," Izzo said.

Winston was 12-of-15 shooting and for the second straight game the Spartans (4-1) got a big contribution from an unexpected source to help make up for star Miles Bridges being limited. Michigan State made 10 straight shots — a run started by a 3-pointer from Winston — until Joshua Langford missed with 2:15 remaining.

Michigan State had a seven-point lead before Winston's 3-pointer to start the run. The Spartans led by 18 when Langford finally missed.

"It's the best I felt in a little while. I had that confidence that things would fall and everything was happening. I felt really good out there," Winston said. "It's crazy. There's nothing like that. You feel like everything you throw up could go in."

Jalen Adams led UConn (4-1) with 22 points and Terry Larrier added 18. The Huskies struggled to get clean looks against Michigan State's smothering defence that held UConn to 35 per cent shooting.

"At the end of the day that's a really good team and we have to learn from that," UConn coach Kevin Ollie said. "They definitely took it to us in the second half and we have to learn how to bounce back."