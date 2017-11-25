Vijay, Pujara centuries give India 107-run lead vs Sri Lanka

NAGPUR, India — Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 14th test century as India finished day two of the second test against Sri Lanka at 312-2 Saturday in its first innings for a lead of 107 runs.

At stumps, Pujara was unbeaten on 121 while Virat Kohli was 54 not out. Murali Vijay scored 128.

After tea, India crossed 200 in the 71st over and Pujara and Vijay also reached their 200 second-wicket partnership.

It was the ninth century-plus stand between the two — a record for India. The two batsmen put on 209 in just over three sessions before Vijay was caught at leg gully off Rangana Herath as Sri Lanka finally got a breakthrough.

"I like batting regardless of who is at the other end. The same goes for Pujara. He likes to dig in deep," Vijay said.

After lunch, Pujara reached his half-century off 145 balls. At the other end, Vijay completed his century off 187 balls.

Their 150 partnership came off 321 balls despite the visitors using up one of their DRS reviews for a caught-behind shout against Vijay.

The tourists also opted for DRS for lbw against Kohli in the 78th over, but it was more out of desperation than conviction. The review was struck down with replays showing a clear edge.

Pujara then completed his fourth test hundred against Sri Lanka off 246 balls. Overall, he faced 284 deliveries and hit 13 fours.

He has put on 96 runs with Kohli for the third wicket. The scoring picked up pace thanks to the India captain, who also reached his 15th test half-century off 66 balls before close of play.