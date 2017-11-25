Bottas spoiling Hamilton's celebrations after another pole

"I lost it on turn five or six ... I gave it everything I could but it was really on a knife edge," Hamilton said.

Vettel was followed by Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo and Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen in fifth.

A sixth win of the season will lift Vettel's confidence after his title bid spectacularly collapsed in September and October.

"It's important to set yourself up for the winter and give the whole factory a boost," Vettel said, looking ahead to 2018.

Next year, Hamilton and Vettel will both try to equal Argentine great Juan Manuel Fangio on five world titles. Only Michael Schumacher has more with seven, and the German great also holds the record for race wins with 91. Hamilton, the F1 record-holder for pole positions, is second all-time with 62.

Qualifying has been difficult for Bottas compared to Hamilton, but he found the extra speed.

After Hamilton set a lap record in Q1, Bottas went even faster. Bottas looked sharp again as he led Q2 before Hamilton moved top, with Vettel and Raikkonen following.

Meanwhile, Brazilian veteran Felipe Massa just sneaked into Q3 at the expense of McLaren driver Fernando Alonso.

Competing in his last ever race, the 36-year-old Massa starts from 10th, behind Esteban Ocon and then Sergio Perez (both Force India). Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg goes from seventh behind Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

"I'm finishing with my head held high," said Massa, who won 11 races and dramatically lost the 2008 F1 title to Hamilton on the last lap of the final race. "I'm so happy with what I achieved and I'm really looking forward to tomorrow's race."

It starts at 5 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) and finishes under floodlights when the heat drops considerably.

Earlier, in far hotter conditions on a sun-drenched track, Hamilton was fastest in the third and final practice. Bottas skidded left off the track and narrowly avoided clipping the barriers.

By Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press