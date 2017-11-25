Canada's Snith, Walker seventh in luge

WINTERBERG, Germany — Justin Snith and Tristan Walker continue to search for consistency in their quest for the World Cup podium in doubles luge.

The Canadian duo struggled to find two solid runs on the 1,324-metre track in Winterberg, Germany during a seventh-place performance on Saturday where they clocked a combined time of 1:26.747.

"It was another race today with one decent run, and one not so good run. We did a good job fixing the problems we had to prevent a disaster like last week, but by that point the podium was out of sight," said Walker.

Calgary's Snith and Walker, from Cochrane, Alta., struggled to find their groove in their first descent down the 15-cornenr track where they sat in 11th spot. The two-time Olympians rebounded in their second trip to the start house where they jumped four spots up the standings to finish seventh at 1:26.747.

"I definitely think consistency is something that is going to stabilize our results," said Walker. " Right now we are just trying to get comfortable on a new sled. The more runs we take the better it will get. But with changing weather each week, we are sliding in conditions we've never seen before with the new system.

"There are still lots of positives with the starts and the speed that we can take away. We just need to find that consistency."

Germany's Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken continued their dominance in Winterberg, clocking the fastest runs in both heats to win gold in 1:25.905. Germany's Robin Johannes Geueke and David Gamm claimed the silver medal at 1:26.287. Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt completed the German sweep with a time of 1:26.426.

Inconsistency was also the name of the game in the men's race for Canada's Mitch Malyk. The 22-year-old Calgarian was hunting down a top-10 finish, but dropped five spots in the standings after a challenging final run. Malyk settled for 16th spot at 1:45.320.

Calgary's Sam Edney was the only other Canadian in the men's singles race. The three-time Olympian placed 21st at 1:45.378.

Germany's Johannes Ludwig won the men's race with a time of 1:44.732. Russia's Roman Repilov clocked-in at 1:44.921 for the silver medal, while Germany's Andi Langenhan won the race for the bronze with a time of 1:44.977.