Silva scores as Urawa wins 2nd Asian Champions League title

Rafael Silva scored late to give Urawa Reds of Japan a 2-1 aggregate victory over Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in the Asian Champions League final on Saturday.

The Brazilian fired home at Saitama Stadium in the 88th minute for a 1-0 win in the second leg. Silva also scored for Urawa in the 1-1 draw from the first leg in Riyadh.

Urawa secured its second continental title, 10 years after the first.

Al Hilal, reduced to 10 men late in the game, has yet to win the title and also lost in 2014 to Western Sydney Wanderers of Australia.