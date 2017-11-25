Chip Kelly returns to college coaching with UCLA

Kelly likely sees the opportunity to do big things at UCLA, which plays in the Rose Bowl in the nation's second-largest media market. Although the Bruins are usually overshadowed by powerhouse rival Southern California, UCLA is hoping Kelly can be the ingredient that tips the balance back toward the Bruins, who had only seven winning records in the previous 14 years.

Kelly changed college football during his short tenure in charge of Oregon, but he left Eugene for the challenge and rewards presented by the NFL and the Eagles. He was fired late in his third season in Philadelphia despite posting winning records in his first two campaigns. He spent last season in charge of the 49ers, who fired him after going 2-14.

Mora leaves behind plenty of elite talent on the school's beautiful campus where UCLA recently opened the Wasserman Football Center, a lavish training complex that provides the Bruins with facilities approaching the standards of their Pac-12 competitors — even Oregon, with its famously impressive trappings backed by Nike boss Phil Knight.

Kelly becomes the Bruins' fifth full-time coach since 1995, when Terry Donahue left after winning five Pac-10 titles during 20 seasons. The Bruins won two more league titles in the late 1990s under Bob Toledo, but they haven't claimed another conference crown or appeared in the post-season Rose Bowl in two decades.

Mora was arguably the Bruins' most successful coach since Donahue, going 46-30 and starting off his tenure with four consecutive winning seasons. Mora's second and third teams tied the modest school record with 10 wins, and he fended off apparent interest from Texas and NFL teams to stay at UCLA.

But the Bruins declined sharply in the past two seasons. UCLA went 4-8 last year with one of the FBS' worst offences even before losing quarterback Josh Rosen for the second half of the season due to a shoulder injury.

UCLA has gone undefeated at the Rose Bowl and winless on the road this season, with an inconsistent defence causing most of the problems this time. The Bruins are third-worst among the Power Five conference with 37.6 points allowed per game, and second-worst in the FBS with 288.7 yards rushing allowed per game.

The Bruins won just 10 of their last 27 games under Mora after their 28-23 loss to USC last Saturday night.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press