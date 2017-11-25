Six minutes later Benjamin Stambouli spectacularly turned Sahin's free kick into his own net.

Aubameyang produced a brilliant cross for Mario Goetze to head Dortmund's third only two minutes later, then Raphael Guerreiro hammered a volley inside the far post for the side's fourth five minutes after that.

Schalke defender Thilo Kehrer, booked for a rash challenge on Sahin, was fortunate not to be sent off for another on Andrey Yarmolenko before the break. Kehrer was replaced at halftime.

Guido Burgstaller started the comeback with a score then Harit ensured an exciting finale with Schalke's second with 25 minutes remaining.

Daniel Caligiuri cut inside to fire Schalke's third goal with four minutes remaining, and the side was given seven minutes' injury time to find the equalizer. Naldo needed only four.

It was only the second time a team came back from a four-goal deficit in the Bundesliga after Bayern Munich won 6-5 at Bochum in 1976.

The draw kept Schalke three points ahead of Dortmund.

BAYERN DEFEATED

Heynckes took over from the sacked Carlo Ancelotti and launched a winning streak until he returned to Moenchengladbach, his hometown club.

Heynckes, still 'Gladbach's top-scorer from his playing days in the 1960s and '70s, could only watch as Bayern slumped to its second Bundesliga defeat.

Thorgan Hazard's penalty gave 'Gladbach a 39th-minute lead after Niklas Suele handled the ball.

Just after Robert Lewandowski struck the post for Bayern, Mattias Ginter made it 2-0 at the other end, shooting to the empty net after Lars Stindl's effort took a deflection.

Kinsley Coman struck the post before Arturo Vidal finally rewarded Bayern's perseverance in the 74th. However, the home side held on.

ADVANTAGE LEIPZIG

Leipzig took advantage of its rivals' dropped points to reclaim second place with a 2-0 win at home over Werder Bremen.

Leipzig moved two points above Schalke and three behind Bayern after 13 games played.

Also, Augsburg came from behind to beat visiting Wolfsburg 2-1, Bayer Leverkusen won 1-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt, and Freiburg defeated visiting Mainz 2-1.

