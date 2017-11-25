Man U wins at home again to keep pressure on City in EPL

SPURS' SEASONAL STRUGGLES

Tottenham will be looking forward to the end of November. For a second consecutive season it has won just one of its three matches in the month.

Faced with a West Brom side that hadn't won in 10 league games and was playing for the first time after firing its manager Tony Pulis, Spurs could manage only a draw.

Harry Kane equalized 15 minutes from the end after Salomon Rondon gave stand in-manager Gary Megson the perfect start.

Mauricio Pochettino's side is 10 points adrift of Manchester City and will be playing catch up the rest of the way. Unlike a year ago, Spurs has a chance to end the month on a high note with a midweek trip to Leicester.

HAPPY TRAVELERS

Watford's run of scoring two goals in its league away games this season ended at Newcastle, but it didn't mind.

The Hornets went one better with a 3-0 win at St James' Park. Will Hughes and Andre Gray scored either side of a Deandre Yedlin own goal to secure a comfortable win.

Watford has more away points in seven matches this season than it managed in the whole of its previous campaign.

LATE WINNER

Mamadou Sakho scored in added time to give Crystal Palace its second win.

Xherdan Shaqiri's solo effort put Stoke in front shortly after halftime but Ruben Loftus-Cheek equalized just three minutes later.

With chances coming at both ends, it was the home side that prevailed as Sakho reacted first when Yohann Cabaye's effort came back off the post.

Bottom-placed Palace is unbeaten in its last four home games and is within three points of 17th-placed West Brom.

Also, Swansea and Bournemouth drew 0-0.

By The Associated Press