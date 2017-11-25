Feuz wins Lake Louise World Cup downhill

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Beat Feuz of Switzerland won the season-opening men's World Cup downhill Saturday.

The reigning world champion posted a winning time of one minute 43.76 seconds in Lake Louise, Alta.

Feuz edged runner-up Matthias Mayer of Austria by just under a tenth of a second. Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway was third in 1:44.08.

Erik Guay of Mont-Tremblant, Que., withdrew from the race because of a sore back that tightened up in Friday's training run.

Vancouver's Manuel Osborne-Paradis was the top Canadian in 20th. A super-G is scheduled for Sunday.

In memory of French skier David Poisson, who died Nov. 13 in a training accident at nearby Nakiska ski resort, the men had heart-shaped stickers with his initials on their helmets and their race bibs bore his name.

The French raced Saturday with Adrien Theaux posting their best result in seventh.

By The Canadian Press