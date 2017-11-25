Guay pulls out of Lake Louise downhill

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Canada's Erik Guay pulled out of the men's season-opening World Cup downhill Saturday because of a sore back.

The 36-year-old from Mont-Tremblant, Que., was fifth fastest in Friday's training run in Lake Louise, Alta., but said afterwards his back tightened up before the finish line.

Guay, who won super-G gold and downhill silver at this year's world alpine ski championship, is Canada's most decorated ski racer with 25 career World Cup medals.

An Alpine Canada spokesperson said a decision had yet to be made on whether Guay would race in Sunday's super-G.