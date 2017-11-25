Franklin gives Jackson State 75-73 OT win over Omaha

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Chace Franklin scored 22 points, including the winning 3-pointer with nine seconds left in overtime, and Jackson State edged Omaha 75-73 on Saturday in their final game at the Emerald Coast Classic.

Franklin's basket and the Mavericks' inability to get up a final shot capped a wild game where there 11 ties, 18 lead changes and neither team led by more than six points.

Paris Collins added 21 points for the Tigers (2-4).

Zach Jackson had 22 points for Omaha (0-7) with KJ Robinson adding 13 and Daniel Norl 12, including a tying 3 with 10.1 seconds left in regulation.