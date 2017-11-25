Wizards' Wall expected to miss 2 weeks with knee injury

Washington Wizards guard John Wall is expected to miss about two weeks with inflammation in his left knee, the team announced on Saturday.

Wall, 27, underwent an MRI exam, coach Scott Brooks revealed Friday following the day's practice session, which the point guard missed. The four-time All-Star will receive platelet-rich plasma and viscosupplementation injections in the hope of reducing the inflammation that has caused discomfort for the past two weeks.

The injury occurred when Wall made knee-to-knee contact with another player during Washington's Nov. 7 loss to Dallas, according to the team statement. Wall, who averages 20.3 points and 9.2 assists, previously said fluid on his knee built up after he received IV fluids to deal with illness and migraines before the Wizards hosted Atlanta on Nov. 11.

Wall sat out Sunday's 100-91 loss at Toronto, but returned to play his usual starting role in matchups against Milwaukee and Charlotte. He had 31 points and 11 assists over 41 minutes in Washington's 129-124 overtime loss to the Hornets on Wednesday, but then didn't participate in Friday's practice.

"He's sore," Brooks said of Wall on Friday. "We just wanted to make sure we did some treatments and see how he feels."

The Wizards (10-8) host the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Dr. Richard D. Parker with the Cleveland Clinic Marymount was consulted about the injury. Parker performed a procedure in May 2016 to remove calcific deposits in Wall's left patella tendon.

Washington is 1-1 this season without Wall, who also missed a game because of a shoulder injury.

"I'm fine with John missing two weeks if this is going to make him better," centre Marcin Gortat said Saturday. "Two weeks are not two months. We can cover for him for two weeks and then he's going to come back stronger, better, healthy and then hopefully we can go from there. That said, he's our leader."

Backup Tim Frazier replaces Wall in the starting lineup with Tomas Satoransky moving into the rotation. Acquired by Washington from New Orleans during the off-season, Frazier is averaging 3.2 points and 3.9 assists in 16.6 minutes. He has 42 career starts including two this season and 35 with the Pelicans during the 2016-17 campaign.