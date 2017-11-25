Titans activate WR Harry Douglas from injured reserve

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have activated wide receiver Harry Douglas from injured reserve.

Douglas had been on injured reserve since the start of the season as he recovered from a knee injury. He caught 15 passes for 210 yards and no touchdowns last season.

The 33-year-old Douglas has 309 career catches for 3,751 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Saturday's move makes Douglas available for the Titans' game Sunday at Indianapolis.