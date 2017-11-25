Lions waive DE Jeremiah Valoaga

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have waived defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.
Detroit made the move Saturday, two days after losing to the Minnesota Vikings.
Valoaga had one sack in nine games.
The Lions' next game is Dec. 3 at Baltimore.
By The Associated Press
