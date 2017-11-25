No. 7 Georgia protects playoff hopes, crushes Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Sony Michel ran for 85 yards and a touchdown, Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes and No. 7 Georgia protected its playoff hopes with a dominant 38-7 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The Bulldogs had 247 yards rushing as Michel, Nick Chubb and D'Andre Swift ran for touchdowns. Fromm threw scoring passes of 21 yards to Javon Wims and 78 yards to Ahkil Crumpton.

The win gives Georgia (11-1, No. 7 CFP) momentum for next week's Southeastern Conference championship game against the winner of Saturday's game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Auburn.

Georgia Tech (5-6), which had won two of the last three games in the state rivalry, was denied the win it needed to become bowl-eligible. The Yellow Jackets now must hope for a bowl waiver based on their academics if there is a shortage of bowl-eligible teams.