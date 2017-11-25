No. 24 Arizona State women use balance to top Columbia 72-48

CANCUN, Mexico — Reserve Jamie Ruden and Robbi Ryan led a balanced attack with 12 points apiece and No. 24 Arizona State broke a two-game losing streak by winning its final game at the Cancun Classic on Saturday 72-48 over Columbia.

Another reserve, Sophia Elenga, added 11 points and Cha Johnson-Chapman added 10 for the Sun Devils (5-2), who had nine players score for a 35-9 difference in bench points.

Camille Zimmerman led the Lions (2-5) with 23 points.

Arizona State's swarming defence forced 19 turnovers the Sun Devils turned in 22 points. On the other end, ASU had just three turnovers.