No. 17 Memphis dominates East Carolina with 70-13 victory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Riley Ferguson threw for three touchdowns and Darrell Henderson scored twice and rushed for 122 yards as No. 17 Memphis dominated East Carolina 70-13 on Saturday in a tuneup for the American Athletic Conference championship game.

Patrick Taylor also scored twice for Memphis, rushing for 127 yards.

The victory provided the Tigers (10-1, 7-1 American Athletic Conference, No. 20 CFP) their first undefeated home season at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium since it opened in 1965. Memphis won its sixth straight, the lone loss of the season coming Sept. 30 against No. 13 Central Florida, which the Tigers will face in next Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

Even when the Pirates (3-9, 2-6) were able to reach the end zone - the first time on a 33-yard pass from Gardner Minshew to Jimmy Williams in the third quarter -- the ensuing extra point was blocked. And to make things worse, when the Pirates kicked off, Memphis' Tony Pollard returned it 100 yards for his fourth kickoff return for a touchdown this season.