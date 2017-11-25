Mack scores 24, Tennessee Tech wins Emerald Classic 90-60

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Kajon Mack drained six of seven 3-point tries, joined five players in double figures with 24 points and Tennessee Tech defeated Maryland-Eastern Shore 90-60 to win the Emerald Classic championship on Saturday.

Tennessee Tech (6-1) dominated the contest, shooting 51 per cent from the floor (31-for-61), making 15 of 30 3-pointers, hauling down 44 rebounds to UMES' 31 and collecting 20 assists. Shaq Calhoun added 15 points for the Golden Eagles, Cade Crosland 12 while Curtis Phillips Jr. and Aleksa Jugovic had 10 each. Courtney Alexander II led with nine rebounds, eight off the defensive glass as Maryland-Eastern Shore was held to 21 of 60 shooting (35 per cent).

The Golden Eagles built a 47-27 lead by halftime and pushed it to the final margin of 30 points in the waning seconds of the game.

Ahmad Frost and Tyler Jones paced the Hawks with 18 points apiece Miryne Thomas added 10.