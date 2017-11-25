Bowl-bound Boilermakers take back Bucket by beating Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jackson Anthrop ran for two scores, Elijah Sindelar threw for two more and Markell Jones rushed for a career high 217 yards Saturday, leading Purdue past Indiana 31-24 and into its first bowl game in five years.

The Boilermakers (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) won three of their last four to reclaim the Old Oaken Bucket for the first time since 2012. Jeff Brohm became the first Purdue coach to reach the post-season in his first year since the late Joe Tiller in 1997.

Indiana (5-7, 2-7) had a two-game winning streak snapped and now must wait for other results to see if it might sneak into the bowl picture based on its Academic Progress Rate. Some teams with 5-7 records were taken each of the past two seasons because all of the bowl slots could not be filled by six-win teams.

The loss ended Indiana's school record-tying four-game winning streak in the rivalry.