Caldwell helps Bowling Green hold off Campbell 78-72

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Rodrick Caldwell scored seven of his 20 points in the final minutes to keep Campbell at bay as Bowling Green held on for a 78-72 win in the Creek Classic on Saturday.

Caldwell drilled a 3-pointer to retake the lead, 62-60, with 4:21 left, then made four straight free throws to seal the win.

Campbell, trailing 45-31 at the break, mounted a comeback as Marcus Burk nailed two early 3-pointers and Andrew Eudy added another trey as the Camels pulled to 47-44 with 15:49 left in the game. The Camels took their first lead in the second half, 60-59, when Shane Whitfield, who totalled 28 points, drove for a layup with 6:16 left.

Caldwell and Dylan Frye, who finished with 14 points, hit back-to-back 3-pointers and the Falcons (5-1) won their fourth straight game. Demajeo Wiggins added 14 points with seven boards.