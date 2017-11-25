Hot-shooting Panthers roll over Lehigh, 80-68

"It's almost like a litmus test for us to see where we're at and where we could improve," Reed said. "Generally speaking, when you make mistakes against strong teams from power conferences, they can capitalize and make you pay. It gives us a greater sense of awareness and reality of where we stand."

Pittsburgh: The Panthers continue their rebuild under second-year head coach Kevin Stallings and may have turned something of a corner in the early going. After a 1-4 start in which the only win was a close one against UC Santa Barbara, the Panthers finally put up a big margin of victory against Lehigh.

FRESHMAN STANDOUT

Parker Stewart came off the bench to hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range for all of his 12 points. The Pitt freshman had been 3 of 17 from beyond the arc in his first five career games.

"At times like that, when you don't hit shots, sometimes, it's in your head," Stewart said. "I try not to think about it too much and try to keep getting up extra shots."

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Pitt came into the game shooting 68.8 per cent from the free-throw line, but made 18 of 21 on the afternoon and went 12 for 13 in the second half to prevent any chance at a Lehigh comeback.

UP NEXT

Lehigh will continue a four-game road swing with a visit to Princeton on Wednesday at 8 p.m. The Mountain Hawks beat the Tigers, 76-67 in Bethlehem, Pa., last year.

The Panthers will host High Point on Tuesday night for their second in a stretch of eight straight games in Pittsburgh to close 2017. It will tip off at 7 p.m.

By Alan Saunders, The Associated Press