Smith rushes for career-high 178 in North Texas' 30-14 win

HOUSTON — Nic Smith rushed for a career-high 178 yards and a score and North Texas warmed up for the Conference USA championship game with a 30-14 victory over Rice on Saturday.

The Mean Green (8-4, 7-1) will go after their first C-USA championship when its plays at Florida Atlantic next Saturday after losing at FAU 69-31 in a regular-season meeting on Oct. 21.

Mason Fine passed for 195 yards and a touchdown, setting a North Texas single-season record with 27 TD passes.

Rice (1-11, 1-7) scored first on Brandon Douglas-Dotson's 75-yard interception return before Smith tied it in the first quarter with a 13-yard run. Fine put North Texas ahead to stay with a 51-yard pass play to Rico Bussey Jr. in the second quarter.