No. 8 Baylor gets pair of 20-point scorers to beat Ga Tech

BIMINI, Bahamas — Kalani Brown scored 23 points and Lauren Cox had 22 to lead No. 8 Baylor to an 80-57 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday in the championship game of the Junkanoo Jam in the Bahamas.

Baylor (5-1) never trailed after Brown scored eight points in an early 11-0 run.

The only lead for Georgia Tech (6-1) was 3-2 after Lorela Cubaj hit a 3-pointer less than a minute into the game.

After the Lady Bears had five early turnovers against the pressing Yellow Jackets, Brown started the big run by making a jumper with 7:27 left in the first quarter. By time Cox made a jumper just more than 3 minutes later, they led 13-3.