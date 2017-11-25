No. 8 Ohio State rallies to beat Michigan 31-20

Georgia Tech (5-6) was denied the win it needed to become bowl-eligible. The Yellow Jackets now must hope for a bowl waiver based on their academics if there is a shortage of bowl-eligible teams.

NO. 17 MEMPHIS 70, EAST CAROLINA 13

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Riley Ferguson threw for three touchdowns, Darrell Henderson scored twice and rushed for 122 yards and Memphis dominated in a tuneup for the American Athletic Conference title game.

Patrick Taylor ran for 127 yards and scored twice for Memphis.

The Tigers (10-1, 7-1, No. 20 CFP) completed their first undefeated home season at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium since it opened in 1965. Memphis won its sixth straight, the lone loss coming Sept. 30 against No. 13 Central Florida, which the Tigers will face in next Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

Memphis scored on its first play from scrimmage on an 89-yard pass from Ferguson to Anthony Miller.

Even when the Pirates (3-9, 2-6) were able to reach the end zone — the first time on a 33-yard pass from Gardner Minshew to Jimmy Williams in the third quarter — the ensuing extra point was blocked. And to make things worse, when the Pirates kicked off, Memphis' Tony Pollard returned it 100 yards for his fourth kickoff return for a touchdown this season.

NO. 18 OKLAHOMA STATE 58, KANSAS 17

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Mason Rudolph passed for 438 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores in his final home game to lead Oklahoma State.

James Washington, Dillon Stoner and Marcel Ateman each went over 100 yards receiving for Oklahoma State (9-3, 6-3 Big 12).

Peyton Bender was 17 of 32 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas (1-11, 0-9). The Jayhawks lost their 45th consecutive road game.

Oklahoma State's big-play offence delivered again, scoring on five consecutive first-half possessions en route to a 34-10 lead at halftime. The Cowboys then made it 41-10 a minute into the third quarter on Rudolph's 36-yard touchdown pass to Washington. Randolph has been responsible for 45 touchdowns this season, breaking the school record of 44 set by Barry Sanders in his 1988 Heisman Trophy season.

