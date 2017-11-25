Ambris, Hope centuries lift West Indies in tour match

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Uncapped batsman Sunil Ambris staked his claim for a test debut with an innings of 153 for the West Indies against New Zealand A in a four-day tour match.

Ambris pushed himself into the reckoning for the first of two tests against New Zealand, beginning in Wellington on Friday, scoring his sixth first-class century at more than a run a ball before the West Indies declared its first innings at 451-9 on Sunday.

Test batsman Shai Hope made 110 after coming to the crease at 45-2. Roston Chase made 45 and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich 35.

Former New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson took 5-67.