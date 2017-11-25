No. 25 Michigan women use big 4th quarter to beat Ohio 74-61

ATHENS, Ohio — Katelynn Flaherty scored 31 points, Hallie Thome had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 25 Michigan used a 25-15 fourth quarter to beat Ohio 74-61 on Saturday.

Michigan only led 49-46 at the end of the third quarter but opened the fourth on a 10-0 run — with six straight from Flaherty to start it. She also found Thome for a transition layup and capped the run with a pair of free throws.

Jillian Dunston added nine points and 14 boards for Michigan (4-1), which outrebounded Ohio 50-31. Flaherty was 10 of 22 from the field as Michigan shot 45.5 per cent. The Wolverines have only lost to No. 4 Louisville and will play sixth-ranked Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Thome faced her twin sister Hannah in the game. The Ohio reserve had six points in 13 minutes.