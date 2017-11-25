Maryland tops New Mexico in Emerald Coast consolation game

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Anthony Cowan scored 21 points to pace Maryland as the Terps topped New Mexico 80-65 in the Emerald Coast Classic consolation game Saturday.

Maryland (5-1) got back on the winning track in a big way after a heartbreaking, two-point semi-final loss to St. Bonaventure. It was more heartache, though, for the Lobos (2-4) who suffered their fourth straight loss.

Cowan, a 6-foot guard, was 6 of 8 from the field, including 2 of 3 on three-pointers, and 7 of 8 from the free throw line. Justin Jackson added 16 points for Maryland, doing much of his damage at the free-throw line, where he went 8 of 8.

Chris McNeal led the Lobos with 19 points and Anthony Mathis added 12.

The Terps got to work early, sprinting to a 24-point lead in the first 8:36. The 27-3 run featured six 3-pointers including two each by Kevin Huerter and Dion Wiley. The Lobos narrowed the gap to 46-28 at the half but did little more than trade baskets with the Terps the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE:

Maryland: The Terps' bounced back after their season-opening winning streak ended at five games late Friday, when they gave up an eight-point, second half lead in losing 63-61 to St. Bonaventure. That loss also broke Maryland's streak of four non-conference, regular season tournament championships. "In the end our defence let us down," said coach Mark Turgeon, but he had nothing by praise for Cowan, who was the Terps' only double figure scorer against the Bonnies with 13. "He was playing so hard and well I couldn't take him out."

New Mexico: The Lobos visit to the Florida Panhandle added two more defeats to what's now a four-game losing streak that began with a loss to in-state rival New Mexico State. The Lobos' 69-67 loss Friday night to TCU came after McNeal hit a three-pointer with seconds remaining to pull the Lobos within two points. McNeal then missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer.

UP NEXT

Maryland: The Terps get only one day off before hitting the road again Monday to take on a well-rested and undefeated (5-0) Syracuse team and then open their Big 10 schedule on Friday hosting Perdue.