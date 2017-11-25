Brown leads No. 11 Miami past North Florida 86-65

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Bruce Brown and Anthony Lawrence scored 14 points each to lead No. 11 Miami to an 86-65 victory over North Florida on Saturday.

Dewan Huell finished with 13 points for the Hurricanes (5-0) while Ja'Quan Newton and Chris Lykes had 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Brown scored six points in a 16-2 run that helped Miami build a 17-point lead midway through the first half. Brown's dunk with 7:04 remaining capped the surge and gave the Hurricanes a 26-9 lead.

Brown, a sophomore guard and a projected NBA first-round draft pick in 2018, shook off a 2-for-9 shooting performance in Miami's previous game at La Salle and shot 7 of 14 from the field against North Florida (1-7). Brown finished with seven rebounds.