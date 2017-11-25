Peterson has 21 points, W. Carolina holds off Alabama A&M

Sports 06:19 PM

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Devin Peterson had 21 points while dishing out seven assists as Western Carolina held off a late charge by Alabama A&M, beating the Bulldogs 82-72 to halt a three-game losing skid on Saturday.

Western Carolina (2-5) hit 65 per cent (19-29) from the floor in the first half to take a 45-33 lead into the break. The Catamounts cooled off in the second period, making 31 of 60 (52 per cent) for the game and Alabama A&M (0-6) rallied late in the second half.

Deriece Parks and Matt Halvorsen had two 3-point jumpers apiece to start the second period to open a 59-42 lead. A&M closed to 79-72 with 2:05 remaining after Arthur Johnson, who finished with 18 points, drilled a trey and Evan Wiley had a layup off a steal. Parks responded with a 3 and the Catamounts got the win.

Marc Gosselin had 14 points with Halvorsen and Parks adding 11 apiece.

By The Associated Press

