Amigo has 24 points, career-best 16 boards to lead Denver

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Daniel Amigo had 24 points and a career-high 16 rebounds as Denver dominated the second half to beat St. Francis Brooklyn 60-50 at the FGCU Shootout on Saturday.

Amigo, who was 10-of-14 shooting, had seven offensive boards. He scored 13 points while grabbing 10 rebounds in the second half. Elvin Rodriguez added 14 points with Joe Rosga finishing with 10.

Both teams got off to a slow start with the Terriers hitting just 20 per cent (6-30) of their field-goal attempts in the first half. Denver was 8-of-27 (30 per cent) shooting. Denver (2-3) improved to 20-of-49 (41 per cent) for the game.

Trailing 29-28 at the half, the Pioneers took the lead for good when Jake Holtzmann nailed a trey, Amigo hit a jumper and then drove for a layup for a 37-36 advantage with 13:19 remaining.