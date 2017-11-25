Hornibrook, Badgers stay unbeaten with 31-0 win at Minnesota

"You never know if they're going to catch an interception or get a pick-six or a sack-fumble. You never know what they're going to do, so you're on edge the entire time," Taylor said. "It's exciting."

Wisconsin recorded its first shutout since Sept. 26, 2015, against Hawaii.

"The actual performance tonight? Unacceptable," Fleck said. "There's no way that we're going to look like that next year."

BANGED-UP BADGERS

Backup tight end Xander Neuville (right leg) and backup running back Bradrick Shaw (left leg) were both forced out of the game in the first half by injuries. Chryst said he had "nothing definitive," when asked for an assessment of their condition. "I hate to see them not get to be a part of this," Chryst said.

RED VS. MAROON

This was the 127th edition of this rivalry, the most-played series in the FBS, and the 67th time the Badgers and Gophers played in the last conference game of the season. They met in the Big Ten finale for 50 straight years from 1933-82. The last time a shutout was recorded in the rivalry was 1982, a 24-0 victory by Wisconsin.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wisconsin: Hornibrook finished his first interception-free Big Ten game this season, completing 15 of 19 passes for 151 yards. The running game and the defence are slump-proof strengths, but for the Badgers to beat the Buckeyes and have a chance at their first national championship, Hornibrook will need another game or two like this one. The left-hander did most of his damage off play fakes and rollouts.

"Man, he was on fire today," wide receiver Kendric Pryor said. "He was putting the ball on the money."

Minnesota: The Gophers finished with only two Big Ten wins, matching their fewest since 2011. The feeble offence against Northwestern and Wisconsin sure didn't give them any momentum for 2018.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: The fifth trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship in seven editions of the event, to face No. 8 Ohio State (10-2, 8-1, No. 9 CFP) next Saturday. The Badgers are 2-2 in conference title games, having lost 59-0 to the Buckeyes in 2014.

Minnesota: Offseason conditioning for the players and preps recruiting for the coaches. The 2018 opener is on Aug. 30 against New Mexico State.

