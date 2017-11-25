NJIT coasts in 2nd half, beats cold-shooting Drexel 65-53

NEWARK, N.J. — Reilly Walsh scored 14 points, Anthony Tarke added 13 and NJIT beat Drexel 65-53 on Saturday night.

Walsh made 6 of 10 from the floor and Tarke was 4-of-13 shooting. Diandre Wilson added 12 points for NJIT (3-2), which has won consecutive games since a 82-53 loss to then-No. 22 Seton Hall on Nov. 18.

Kurk Lee scored 13 points to lead Drexel (2-4), which lost its third straight. Tramaine Isabell added 11 points.

Drexel had a 34-31 halftime lead. NJIT opened the second half on a 24-6 run for a 55-40 advantage with eight minutes left and cruised from there. Walsh and Wilson scored seven points apiece and the Dragons were scoreless for over eight minutes during the stretch.