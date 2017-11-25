Fresno State beats No. 25 Boise State 28-17 in title preview

FRESNO, Calif. — Marcus McMaryion threw for 332 yards and two touchdowns and Fresno State beat No. 25 Boise State 28-17 on Saturday in a preview of the Mountain West title game.

West champion Fresno State (9-3, 7-1) and Mountain winner Boise State (9-3, 7-1) had already wrapped up the division titles. They will meet Saturday in the MWC championship game at a site to be determined Sunday.

"Now we get to do it again," Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford said. "We'll just play where they tell us to play."

A summer transfer from Oregon State, McMaryion was 23 of 36 with no interceptions. He put away the game with an 81-yard strike to KeeSean Johnson midway through the fourth quarter.

Fresno State held Boise State's to its fewest points of the season.

The Bulldogs entered the game with the conference's leading scoring defence, allowing 17.3 points per game for 12th in the nation. They stayed true to that average against a Broncos offence that averaged a MWC-best 34.8 points per game before Saturday.

Fresno State's defence set the tone in the first half, holding the Broncos scoreless on three consecutive drives into Fresno State territory.

"We just made mistakes," said Boise State running back Alexander Mattison, a 1,000-yard rusher held to 65 yards on 15 carries. "They did what they wanted to do against us."

The Bulldogs beat a nationally ranked team for the first time in 22 tries dating to December 2004. It is the first time in nine games they've beaten a Top 25 Broncos team.

"I think the (next) game should be in Boise, in my opionion, that's where I'd want it played," Broncos coach Bryan Harsin said. "Opinions of coaches don't usually apply to things like this."