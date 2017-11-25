Arkansas State outscores Warhawks 67-50

MONROE, La. — Justice Hansen threw for a school-record 520 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for two more scores, and Arkansas State kept its hopes alive for another Sun Belt Conference title with a 67-50 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday night.

The Red Wolves (7-3, 6-1), who shared the conference title last year and won it outright in 2015, will be hosts to Troy next week in a regular-season finale. Troy and Appalachian State are also 6-1 in the conference.

Arkansas State had a conference-record 781 yards of offence to 590 for the Warhawks (4-7, 4-4) as the teams combined for 1,371 in a game in which six touchdown drives lasted 91 seconds or less.

Hansen was 26-of-38 passing with his four TD passes tying him for the Sun Belt single-season record of 32. Justin McInnis had a career-high 211 yards receiving on nine catches, Chris Murray 99 yards and two TDs on five catches and Warren Wand rushed for 173 yards on 21 carries with a score. Kyle Martin had two of Arkansas State's three interceptions.