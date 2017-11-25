Creighton cruises to 106-66 win over SIU-Edwardsville

OMAHA, Neb. — Martin Krampelj scored 20 points and Creighton rolled to a 103-66 victory over SIU-Edwardsville on Saturday night.

Krampelj made 9 of 10 field goals. Khyri Thomas added 17 points for Creighton (5-1). Marcus Foster had 15 points, Kaleb Joseph chipped in 12 and Ronnie Harrell Jr. finished with 11.

All 11 players scored for the Bluejays, who shot 58 per cent from the floor to bounce back from their only loss, a 65-59 defeat to No. 22 Baylor on Nov. 21.

Jalen Henry and Christian Ellis scored 19 points apiece to lead SIU-Edwardsville (1-4), which has lost three of four games by double digits.