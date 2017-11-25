Mayfield leads No. 3 Oklahoma past West Virginia, 59-31

Oklahoma gained 646 yards in its straight win. It was the most points the Sooners have scored against the Mountaineers.

"This is going to be short and sweet," West Virginia defensive co-ordinator Tony Gibson said. "Defensively, we sucked up front, we sucked at linebacker, we sucked at DB. Dana should probably fire me after that."

West Virginia's Chris Chugunov passed for 137 yards in his first start. He stepped in for Will Grier, who injured a finger the previous week against Texas. Kennedy McKoy ran for 137 yards and three touchdowns for the Mountaineers (7-5, 5-4).

It was a chippy contest in the first half, and it reached its peak when Oklahoma right guard Dru Samia was ejected after an altercation in the second quarter. It didn't stop the Sooners — just two plays later, Anderson scored his third touchdown of the game from 17 yards out to give the Sooners a 28-10 lead. Mayfield ran over to the sideline, jumping up and down, waving his arms up and exhorting the crowd.

Kyler Murray, a transfer from Texas A&M, started in Mayfield's place and took off for a 66-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. Anderson scored on the next play to put the Sooners up 7-0.

Mayfield took over and completed 11 of 12 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He sat for good with about three minutes left in the third quarter and the Sooners up 52-24.

THE TAKEAWAY

West Virginia: The Mountaineers tried getting inside the Sooners' heads with the extra pushing and shoving and it backfired. The Sooners scored on every first-half possession and led 45-10 at the break.

Oklahoma: The Sooners rallied behind Mayfield and played one of its most complete games of the season. Oklahoma's defence had a third consecutive solid effort, controlling the first half and holding the Mountaineers to 387 total yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

With No. 2 Miami losing to Pitt on Friday and No. 1 Alabama losing to Auburn on Saturday, Oklahoma is positioned to move up to No. 1.

ATYPICAL BACKUP

Murray, a transfer from Texas A&M, completed both of his passes for 52 yards and a touchdown and ran three times for 80 yards. For the season, he has completed 18 of 21 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 13 times for 142 yards and another score.

STAT LINES

Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews broke the school record for career yards receiving by an Oklahoma tight end. He ended the game with 1,655 yards, surpassing Jermaine Gresham's mark of 1,629 yards.

I DO

Oklahoma's D.J. Ward proposed to his girlfriend during Senior Day introductions. She said yes.

Ward also won the Don Key Award, which is given to Oklahoma players who exemplify the best qualities on and off the field. Dimitri Flowers and Jordan Smallwood were the other winners.

QUOTABLE

Holgorsen on the positives in the game: "Well, we won time of possession."

UP NEXT:

West Virginia: Will head to a bowl game.

Oklahoma: Will play TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game.

