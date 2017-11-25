No. 21 Michigan State flips 2016 record, goes 9-3

Still, this was a better season for Rutgers coach Chris Ash, who endured a 2-10 overall record and an 0-9 conference record in his first season. Freshman Johnathan Lewis stepped in late in the first quarter and threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Raheem Blackshear that pulled the Scarlet Knights (4-8, 3-6) within 16-7 at halftime despite having the ball less than six minutes.

Lewerke said it felt like the offence was on the field a long time. Linebacker Joe Bachie said there was never a moment when the defence wasn't fresh.

Rutgers ran 31 plays on offence and Ash conceded the time of possession was ugly.

"That's a product of bad football. You know, that's what it is," Ash said. "We couldn't get off the field on third down, and we couldn't get first downs on offence. I hate to put this that bluntly, but there's no other way to sugarcoat it. We didn't get off the field on third down. We were really bad on third down tonight on both sides of the ball."

Lewerke (21 of 31 for 222 yards) hit Connor Heyward on a 7-yard touchdown pass on the opening series and ran 3 yards for another TD in the fourth quarter. He had 13 carries for 56 yards and finished the season with 3,069 total yards, breaking the school record for a sophomore, previously held by Connor Cook (2013).

Coghlin converted from 26, 26, 46 and 32 yards.

"Nobody wants to finish like that, but we just have to build off it and get better next year," Rutgers junior linebacker Deonte Roberts.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State: Going 3-9 a year ago resulted in the Spartans missing a bowl game for the first time since 2006. There is a chance they could be picked to play in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida on Jan. 1.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights certainly took a step forward this season, but they still were no competitive against the best teams in the Big Ten East. Against hio State, Penn State, Michigan and Michigan State, Rutgers was outscored 176-27.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Will wait to next week to find out where it is headed.

Rutgers: Season over. Open next year at home against Texas State, which finished 2-10.

By Tom Canavan, The Associated Press