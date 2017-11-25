Top 25 Capsules

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Bruce Brown and Anthony Lawrence scored 14 points each to lead No. 11 Miami to an 86-65 victory over North Florida on Saturday.

Dewan Huell finished with 13 points for the Hurricanes (5-0) while Ja'Quan Newton and Chris Lykes had 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Brown scored six points in a 16-2 run that helped Miami build a 17-point lead midway through the first half. Brown's dunk with 7:04 remaining capped the surge and gave the Hurricanes a 26-9 lead.

JT Escobar scored 16 points for the Ospreys (1-7).

___

No. 14 Minnesota 89, No. 25 Alabama 84

NEW YORK (AP) — Nate Mason scored 20 points to lead Minnesota over Alabama, which finished the game with just three players, in the championship game of the Barclays Center Classic.

Jordan Murphy scored 19 points and and grabbed 14 rebounds for Minnesota (7-0) while Isaiah Washington added 14 and Amir Coffey finished with 12.

Collin Sexton had 40 points for the Crimson Tide while Riley Norris had 13 and Galin Smith added 10.

Only the third ever matchup between the Southeastern Conference and Big 10 programs was marred by a near brawl involving Minnesota's Dupree McBrayer and Alabama's Dazon Ingram in front of the Crimson Tide bench 6:21 into the second half. Just 27 seconds earlier, Minnesota's Nate Mason and Sexton were each assessed technical fouls for talking to each other, and the Golden Gophers senior guard was ejected.