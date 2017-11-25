No. 23 Missouri women top No. 21 Cal 55-52 in Cal Classic

BERKELEY, Calif. — Amber Smith and Sophie Cunningham scored 11 points apiece and No. 23 Missouri handed No. 21 California a rare loss in the Cal Classic on Saturday, 55-52.

The Tigers (5-1) won the championship by making 9 of 18 3-pointers, the biggest by Jordan Chavis with 3:16 to play after the Golden Bears (3-2) had erased an eight-point deficit to tie the game.

After a Cal miss, Cunningham had a putback for a five-point lead but Cal got close with a free throw and a layup from Kristine Anigwe with 16 seconds left. Cierra Porter made a free throw with 11 seconds to play but Asha Thomas missed a 3 and the Tigers held on.

It was fitting Thomas, who scored 14 points, had the final shot as she set a school record with nine made 3s in Cal's first-round win and the Golden Bears set a record with 17 long-range buckets. However, Missouri held them to 16 attempts, just six makes.