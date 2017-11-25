Arizona State rallies for 42-30 win over rival Arizona

"We didn't play," Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez said. "We just needed to play."

Arizona won last year's game by ditching its usual no-huddle offence, running away from the Sun Devils for a school-record 511 yards rushing and 56-35 victory.

Back to the no-huddle, Arizona marched against Arizona State's defence without much resistance, gaining 251 yards while building a 24-14 halftime lead.

The Wildcats scored three touchdowns on the ground: Zach Green from 15 yards, Tate a 1-yarder and J.J. Taylor 15 yards late in the half.

Arizona State's fortunes changed quickly in the second half after Tate was injured.

Arizona went three and out in its first series, Curtis Hodges blocked the punt after Jake Glatting dropped the snap, and Richard scored on a 1-yard run to cut Arizona's lead to 24-21.

"A Division I team and we can't punt? We can't catch a snap and punt the ball? It's unfathomable," Rodriguez said.

Dawkins threw an interception on Arizona's next possession and Harry pulled down a spectacular 5-yard TD pass from Wilkins.

Once on the verge of being blown out, the Sun Devils suddenly had a 28-24 lead.

Arizona State closed out the comeback victory with a goal-line stand with 2 minutes left and Richard broke off a 63-yard run the next play.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona was great with Tate, but struggled once he went out.

Arizona State rallied after an uninspired first half to perhaps give Graham a bit of job security.

HARRY'S DAY

Harry was not a big part of Arizona State's game plan in the first half, his first touch a punt return in the second quarter. He had some huge catches for the Sun Devils, though, extending a drive with a third-down catch in the third quarter and the two TDs. He finished with four catches for 43 yards.

PUNTING WOES

Glatting's dropped snap and the blocked punt were not Arizona's only issues on the punt team. Josh Pollack dropped a snap that result in a near-whiff — Arizona recovered after it hit an Arizona State player — and the Wildcats even turned to back-up tight end Trevor Wood for one kick.

UP NEXT

Arizona will play in a bowl game, though not as big of one had it beaten Arizona State.

Arizona State is headed to a bowl game for the fifth time in six seasons under Graham.

By John Marshall, The Associated Press