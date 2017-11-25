[No. 10 Oklahoma beats Oregon in PK80 Invitational

"Sometimes the ball doesn't go in the basket. . You can control the quality of the shots you get and you can control your effort, but you can't control whether or not the ball goes in. That won't happen very often again, if ever."

Each team grabbed 41 rebounds, with the Sooners holding a 21-13 edge on the offensive glass behind Pierre-Louis' seven.

The Ducks opened a 48-34 halftime lead thanks in part to Hall's three 3-pointers. Oregon was 7 of 14 beyond the arc in the first half while Oklahoma missed all 12 of its attempts.

"I thought by and large we did a pretty good job defensively," Graves said. "You take the fouls out and we guarded them well."

Oklahoma went 25 of 34 at the free throw line, but it wasn't enough to overcome the hot-shooting Ducks, who finished 38 of 72 (52.8 per cent) to the Sooners' 24 of 69 (34.8 per cent).

"They shot it really well and attacked our defence," Coale said. "They were just too much for our defence to handle."

Pierre-Louis made half of Oklahoma's field goals as the rest of the Sooners shot just 12 of 48 (25 per cent).

BIG PICTURE

Oregon topped 81 points for the fifth time in six games as sophomores Hebard and Ionescu continue their torrid start to the season. The Ducks came in second in the nation in assists (110) and had 20 more against the Sooners.

Oklahoma came in scoring 92.2 points per game and finished with a season-low 74. Senior Gabbi Ortiz was held to less than half her season average (15.8) with seven points after going 1-for-9 from 3-point range.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Bumping up one spot would give No. 10 Oregon its highest ranking since the Ducks were ninth four times during the 1981-82 season.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

Oklahoma's 1-for-21 shooting on 3-pointers was its worst since it went 0-for-17 less than two seasons ago at West Virginia.

ROLE PLAYER

Oregon's Sabally, a 6-foot-4 freshman from Germany, scored in double figures for the fifth time in six games and is third on the team at 10.8 points per game. She also, however, had five of the Ducks' 16 turnovers and leads the team in that category.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Finishes a three-game holiday road trip at Arkansas-Little Rock on Tuesday night.

Oregon: Plays the middle game of a five-game home stand against Hampton on Tuesday night.

By Ron Richmond, The Associated Press