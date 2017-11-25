Nutile throws 3 TD passes; Temple beats Tulsa 43-22

TULSA, Okla. — Frank Nutile threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns and Temple beat Tulsa 43-22 on Saturday night to become bowl eligible.

Nutile connected with Adonis Jennings for a 28-yard touchdown, and he threw a 2-yarder to Keith Kirkwood just before halftime that gave the Owls a 31-13 lead. Nutile's third TD pass went to Kirkwood in the fourth quarter.

David Hood and Ryquell Armstead had touchdown runs for Temple (6-6, 4-4 American), which has won three of its last four games. Isaiah Wright's 72-yard punt return for a touchdown stretched the Owls' lead to 37-20 late in the third.

D'Angelo Brewer had 34 carries for 255 yards rushing and a touchdown for Tulsa (2-10, 1-7). Chad President threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Justin Hobbs on the Golden Hurricane's first possession.