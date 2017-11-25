Muldrow leads No. 11 West Virginia women past Va Tech 79-61

MELBOURNE, Fla. — MVP Teana Muldrow had 23 points and 11 rebounds and No. 11 West Virginia won the Paradise Jam Island Division on Saturday night with a 79-61 win over Virginia Tech.

Chania Ray had five 3-pointers for 17 points and Naomi Davenport 15 points as all five starters scored in double figures and accounted for all of the points for the Mountaineers (6-0).

West Virginia never trailed, outscoring the Hokies (5-2) 20-14 in the first quarter and 21-14 in the second. Kristina King, who had 13 points, had scored eight in a row for the Mountaineers during a 13-2 run in the second quarter that had the lead at 15.

Virginia Tech got within nine early in the third quarter but Muldrow followed a Davenport 3 with four free throws and Katrina Pardee, who had 11 points, later followed two free throws with a 3-point play. West Virginia was never challenged after scoring the first eight points of the fourth quarter.