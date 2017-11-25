No. 5 UCLA beats Creighton in Las Vegas Shootout

LAS VEGAS — No. 5 UCLA got a first-half scare from Creighton.

But the Bruins' size and athleticism wore out the Bluejays after halftime at the Las Vegas Shootout.

Kennedy Burke scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead UCLA to a 72-63 victory over Creighton at the South Point Arena on Saturday.

Monique Billings added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bruins (5-1) while Lajahna Drummer had 10 points for UCLA, which rallied in the third quarter to sweep their two Shootout games this weekend.

"I've got to give Creighton a lot of credit. They're a good NCAA Tournament team for a reason," UCLA coach Cori Close said. "They outplayed, they prepared us. We're going to need to learn when you have a target on your back, you're going to get everyone's best game. We need to learn on how to have a maturity and identity about us. We're going to have to prepare the same each game."

Burke's performance paralleled the team's, not-so-good in the first half, better in the second.

"We have to be more consistent," Burke said. "We get up and down in games. We have to get more up consistently. We'll get there gradually."

Jaylyn Agnew led Creighton (3-3) with 15 points. Audrey Faber added 13 points and Temi Carda had 12 for the Bluejays, who led for most of the first half, but shot only 36 per cent from the field.

"It's good to play a Top 5 team to see where you're at," Creighton coach Jim Flanery said. "When (UCLA) didn't make some shots, they did a better job on the offensive glass than our defensive glass efforts. (UCLA) was much more locked in on defence. It was tough on one-day prep."

UCLA only had eight turnovers in the game as it only outrebounded the Bluejays 37-33.