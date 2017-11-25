Georgia Southern upsets Ragin' Cajuns 34-24

LAFAYETTE, La. — Wesley Fields rushed for a career-high 186 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and Georgia Southern defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 34-24 on Saturday night.

The Eagles (2-9, 2-5) won their second straight game after opening the season with nine losses and they denied the Ragin' Cajuns (5-6, 4-3) a chance to become bowl eligible. The Ragin' Cajuns will have to win next Saturday at Sun Belt co-leader Appalachian State to have a chance to get to the post-season.

Georgia Southern rushed for 389 yards. Shai Werts threw only 11 times and completed six, including a 53-yard pass to Ellis Richardson in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead. It was 17-7 at halftime.

Werts added a 6-yard TD run in the third period and Tyler Bass kicked his second field goal for a 27-10 lead after three quarters.