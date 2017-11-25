No. 6 Notre Dame tops No. 17 USF, 76-66

ESTERO, Fla. — Notre Dame had no answers for South Florida's Kitija Laksa.

The Irish are playing for a title anyway.

Jackie Young scored 23 points, Arike Ogunbowale added 21, and No. 6 Notre Dame overcame a brilliant performance by Laksa to beat No. 17 South Florida 76-66 on Saturday night in the Gulf Coast Showcase semifinals.

Young and Ogunbowale combined for 18 points in the fourth quarter for the Irish (5-0), who will play No. 3 South Carolina for the tournament title on Sunday night.

"I thought we played a little better," Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw said. "Honestly, the first half was about as well as we played all year except for our defence on Laksa. She's phenomenal."

Laksa led the way for USF (5-1), scoring 36 points and shooting 9 for 11 from 3-point range. She topped the 30-point mark for the eighth time in her career, and almost single-handedly tried to carry the Bulls back from what was once a 19-point deficit.

"Laksa had a special night," USF coach Jose Fernandez said. "But for us to be good, we need to have four guys in double figures, four, five guys. I told them tonight, this is the type of game you're going to get to the second weekend in March. Hand it to them. They were very, very efficient today and we didn't disrupt."

Laksa had eight straight points in the first quarter to stop a 21-9 Notre Dame run that started the game. And in the fourth, when Notre Dame seemed on the cusp of pulling away, Laksa stepped up again with nine points — all on 3-pointers — in a 13-4 USF burst that got the Bulls within 67-58.

But USF would get no closer.

Jessica Shepard scored 15 for Notre Dame, which never trailed and kept a double-digit lead for most of the second half and — much to McGraw's liking — cut its turnovers from 24 on Friday against East Tennessee State to 12 against the Bulls.