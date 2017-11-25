Cunningham leads Dayton to 73-60 win over Akron

DAYTON, Ohio — Josh Cunningham scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Dayton rallied in the second half to upend Akron 73-60 on Saturday night.

Jordan Davis added 14 points for the Flyers (3-2). Kostas Antetokounmpo and Darrell Davis had 12 points apiece. The team averaged 52 per cent shooting from the field compared to 44 per cent for Akron.

Dayton trailed 37-32 at the break but a dunk by Antetokounmpo to open the second half sparked a 13-0 run that featured two 3-pointers by Darrell Davis and another by Jordan Davis and gave the Flyers a 45-37 lead with 15: 27 to go.

The Flyers second-half rally continued when a Jalen Crutcher 3-pointer near the midway mark set off a 16-5 surge highlighted by two 3-pointers by Jordan Davis and back-to-back dunks by Cunningham stretched it to 66-50 with 6:14 remaining. Dayton cruised from there.