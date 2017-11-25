Tot hits from midcourt to give William & Mary 79-77 win

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Oliver Tot took his only shot of the night, a 3-pointer launched from midcourt as time ran out, to give William & Mary a 79-77 win over Old Dominion on Saturday night.

Randy Haynes had just grabbed a rebound and put it back to give Old Dominion a 77-76 lead with two seconds remaining. Tot, who had all zeros in the box score for over 39 minutes, launched the game winner as time expired. William & Mary (3-2) has won three of its last four games.

There were seven lead changes in the last two minutes as it came down to the last shot.

Old Dominion led throughout the second half until Matt Milon drilled two straight 3-pointers to give The Tribe a 57-54 lead with 7:28 left.