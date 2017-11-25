TCU beats St. Bonaventure 89-79 to win Emerald Coast title

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Jaylen Fisher is still trying to get his groove back three weeks after returning to action after a pair of injuries, but he was feeling good enough to lead undefeated TCU to the Emerald Coast Classic championship.

Fisher scored 20 points and the Horned Frogs topped St. Bonaventure 89-79 in the title game Saturday night. The sophomore guard had been out for 18 weeks with hand and knee injuries before being cleared to play three weeks ago.

"It's almost like we've started over with him as a freshman," said coach Paul Weir. "We've seen him get better and better. . We're seeing Jaylen get into that groove now.

There was plenty of back-and-forth before TCU (6-0) eventually overpowered the scrappy Bonnies (3-2) at Northwest Florida State College.

Five players scored in double figures for the Horned Frogs. Adding to Fisher's total were Kenrich Williams with 17 points, Kouat Noi with 14. Desmond Bane with 12 and Vlad Brodziansky with 11.

Williams, who led TCU with 12 rebounds, was named the tournament's most outstanding player.

Izaiah Brockington led the Bonnies with 20 points followed by Matt Mobley with 18, Courtney Stockard with 16 and LaDarien Griffin with 13.

The score was tied four times and the lead changed hands five times in the first seven minutes. The Horned Frogs then broke a 12-12 tie on a pair of free throws by Ahmed Hamdy and maintained a lead that ranged from one to eight points before the first half ended with TCU up 39-36.

"We should have been ahead by more in the first half, but we're not there yet, I mean just the simplest way to put it, as far as finishing games," Weir said. "In the second half we did a better job."

There were two ties and two lead changes in the first 3:24 of the second period before TCU broke a 42-42 tie on a 3-pointer by Bane. This time the closest the Bonnies could get was three points, while the Frogs expanded their lead to as many as 11.